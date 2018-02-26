The Municipality of North Cowichan has been asked to consider some ways in which to raise awareness about scotch broom.

According to Joanne Sales, of Broombusters, the plant is alien to Vancouver Island, it spreads rapidly, crowds out native species, slows and prevents the regrowth of trees, is toxic to grazing animals and is a fire hazard.

She says a bylaw has proven effective in some communities, including Parksville and Nanaimo but signage, to create awareness of the plant might help too…..

Sales says lots of work has been done by volunteers in the Cowichan communities of Maple Bay, Fuller Lake and Chemainus to control Broom and more volunteers are always needed to help in the battle.