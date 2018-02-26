The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has determined there isn’t enough evidence to conclude whether or not a Duncan/North Cowichan police officer contributed to a man’s broken nose and jaw.

The incident began in the morning last August with a growing number of phone calls from the victim to police, 9-1-1 and others as the victim grew more agitated throughout the day.

At one point late in the morning on August 24th, the victim had reported to 9-1-1 that he had been punched in the face by an unknown suspect and he gave police a description of the man.

Early that afternoon, following a report from Duncan Mental Health, police came to apprehend the victim under the Mental Health Act and that’s when he was taken to the ground by an officer and claims to have suffered the injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office says there is insufficient evidence to determine whether or not the officer caused any injuries to the victim during the interaction and the case is now closed.