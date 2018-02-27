Motorists are being hit in the wallet as a result of a alleged gasoline shortage in southeast B.C.

Gas Buddy dot com is reporting a litre of gas in Victoria will cost you up to 142.9 today (Tues) but it can still be had to 131.9 at some stations.

In the Cowichan Valley, a litre of gas will cost you between 138.9 to 128.9 if you shop around.

And in Nanaimo, a litre of gas will range between 129.6 and 133.9.

According to Gas Buddy dot com, there are a couple of reasons for the fuel shortage including that the Trans Mountain Pipeline is at capacity and the Burnaby Refinery is not producing any gas at the moment due to a five week maintenance shutdown.