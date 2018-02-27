The Federal government has announced 21 point 5 billion dollars in new spending over the next six years.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has tabled his third budget.

It includes money for the opioid crisis, new funding for First Nations Child and Family Services, 172 million dollars over three years for clean drinking water on reserves, and the creation of an advisory council to implement national pharmacare, but there was no money attached to that.

Retired Vancouver Island University, political science professor, Allan Warnke says a national pharmacare program was promised by the Liberals 25 years ago and most recently it’s been championed by the NDP…..

There was also no money attached to a statement Morneau made on pay equity but he did promise legislation would be coming on that front this year.

Also in the budget, 5 weeks extra leave for two-parent families under the EI Parental Sharing and one point 3 billion dollars over 5 years to conserve land, waterways and wildlife and protect species at risk.

There was no big announcement on affordable housing which was something the province was looking for.