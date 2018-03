Non residential construction permits were up 99 per cent in the Cowichan Valley in 2017.

Rory Kulmala, Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Island Construction Association says the jump was led by a large increase in institutional-government permits which can include infrastructure projects like sewage treatment….

Kulmala says the residential construction market really drives the activity…..

Kulmala doesn’t expect the activity to slow down over the next number of years.