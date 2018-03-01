While the local rink couldn’t quite complete the storybook ending, the B.C. Senior Men’s Curling Championship was very successful.

The Duncan Curling Club was the host site of this major tournament and the Wes Craig rink, made up of club president, Victor Gamble made it to the final before losing 7-5 to the Craig Lepine rink in the championship.

Club Manager, Dean Meikle says hosting this tournament may lead to more opportunities to host major events in the future.

Meikle adds that the tournament was fantastic and the curlers put on an outstanding show.

Meikle says there have been some rumblings that Duncan could be the host site of a Canadian curling tour event.

For more information about the curling club, call 25–748-9313, visit the club, or visit duncancurlingclub.com.

The learn to curl program usually starts in September or October.