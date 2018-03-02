The Code Red at Cowichan Secondary has been cancelled and the teens are free to come and go from the property.

Katie McLaughlin is the Communications Specialist with the School District….

The school went into a code red this morning after students brought forward a threat and that prompted a lock down.

Students were told to stay away from windows and doors, stay under the desks and not to make any noise.

Police conducted a sweep of the school and property.

The incident remains under investigation.