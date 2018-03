The Code Red at Cowichan Secondary has been cancelled and the teens are free to come and go from the property.

Katie McLaughlin is the┬áCommunications Specialist with the School District….

The school went into a code red this morning after students brought forward a threat and that prompted a lock down.

Students were told to stay away from windows and doors, stay under the desks and not to make any noise.

Police conducted a sweep of the school and property.

The incident remains under investigation.