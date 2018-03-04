The Annual Giving Coordinator for the Mid Island branch of the Canadian Cancer Society is trying to pull together a list of door to door canvassers for the campaign that runs during the month of April.

Tanya Davis says the list of those willing to canvas is pretty slim….

Davis says she’s not sure why they are struggling to get door to door canvassers, who are asked to go throughout their neighbourhood, or a neighbourhood of their choice to collect money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Another kind of canvassor, Davis says, they are looking for are online canvassers for those who are more tech savvy.

For more information on how you can get involved, please contact Tanya Davis at

250-888-9497 ; tanya.davis@bc.cancer.ca or visit www.cancer.ca/daffodil