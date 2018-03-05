Economic Development Cowichan is hosting a housing workshop late this week.

It’s for housing advocates, funding agencies, developers and local government representatives, but anyone else who is interested is welcome to attend.

Amy Melmock says the all day event will feature speakers on regulations, information on how developers are responding to affordable housing needs, and financing models….

Tickets, which are 25 dollars and include lunch, can be purchased through the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce.