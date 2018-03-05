Public consulations are now underway regarding changes to ICBC’s auto insurance system.
Attorney General David Eby says a major theme during the consultations is that high risk drivers should pay more and he outlines some of the questions he’s hoping the public can answer…..
Other questions include how insurance pricing should be set to address risk based on where in the province motorists are driving and how often.
The public feedback period closes on April 5th.
ICBC rate fairness public engagement: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/
ratefairness/