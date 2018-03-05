The numbers of visitors to the Ladysmith Visitor Centre dipped slightly in 2017.

Mark Drysdale, the Executive Director of the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce figures that’s because of the wildfires.

He says the number of people visiting from Europe continus to increase and those tourists have a keen interest in First Nations culture and often ask about it……

He says, at this time of year, there’s a lot of people in the community who are taking advantage of a home exchange program or are house sitting…..

Drysdale says the most common request at the visitor’s centre is for directions, but people also ask about attractions, where to eat, recreational opportunities, parks, local events, local services, transportation and shopping.