The province is looking to clamp down on ticket scalping.

The Government will begin by conducting a three-week survey on our experiences with ticket buying, reselling, and buying from resellers.

Alberta and Ontario have already passed legislation on ticket-buying practices.

A Canada-wide Angus Reid poll showed that four in five Canadians would agree with outright banning of software that allows people to jump the queue when tickets go on sale.

The survey is open to residents of British Columbia and can be taken here: www.engage.gov.bc.ca/ ticketbuying