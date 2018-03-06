The lack of public transportation between Ladysmith and Nanaimo is a big problem.

That’s according to Mark Drysdale of the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce who says it is the number one most difficult challenge the Ladysmith Visitor’s Centre faces….

Drysdale says tourists, many of them young Europeans trying to backpack on the Island, often find themselves stuck in Ladysmith without the capacity to go further north.

He says, if people are really stuck, someone at the Visitor’s Centre will volunteer to give the tourists a ride 20 minutes north to Nanaimo to make up for the missing link in the transit system.