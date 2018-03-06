The Hospital Employees Union says there are more red flags in seniors care and the province should implement expanded staffing and financial audits of Retirement Concepts properties.

That’s after the operations of the company, that owns 20 Retirement Concepts properties in B.C., was taken over by the Chinese government who plans to rein in the debt of the company that had been on a global spending spree.

HEU secretary business manager, Jennifer Whiteside says families with relatives in care homes should keep a close eye on what is going on in those homes……

There are a number of Retirement Concepts Homes on the Island including the Nanaimo Seniors Village and Stanford Seniors Village in Parksville.

None of the facilities in Duncan are owned by the company in question.