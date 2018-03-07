The current rate of old-growth logging on Vancouver Island is more than 3 square metres per second or more than 10,000 hectares per year.

Jens Wieting is a Forest and Climate Campaigner with the Sierra Club and says the loss of primary forests largely undisturbed by human activity is threatening biodiversity, carbon storage and environmental services…..

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/weiting-2.wav Wieting says it’s time to move beyond the mindset of short-term profit that leaves communities with scarred landscapes, lost species, a damaged environment and reduced opportunities for diverse economic activities such as tourism and recreation.

The comments come following the release of the Sierra Club’s map that shows, in detail, how our old growth forest is shrinking.