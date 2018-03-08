Charges have been stayed against one of a trio of people that were charged following the alleged torture of a cat back in November in Duncan.

A 20 year old man accused of taking part in the torture of the cat was facing one count of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

Charges against two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, involved in the case are proceeding.

When charges are stayed, it usually means there is not enough evidence to proceed but the charge can be brought back to life within a year if more information becomes available.

The trio is alleged to have drugged the cat of a teenager they used to associate with, shaved it and tossed it out a window.