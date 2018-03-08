Peninsula Co-op has shown its generosity and provided the B.C. Games organizers with a huge gift.

President of the B.C. Summer Games Cowichan, Jennifer Woike says Peninsula Co-op is providing the gift of free gasoline to a fleet of more than 30 courtesy cars.

Woike says four vehicles are earmarked for promotional purposes and the remaining cars will transport officials and special guests to the 27 venues across the region.

The first four cars will be on the road soon, and B.C. Games branding will be all over the vehicles, supplied by Discovery Honda.