Changing the culture of trades and focusing on retaining the women currently working in the trades is essential to the future of the industry.

The province has announced a joint funding arrangement through the Canada-B.C. Labour Market Development Agreement that will see one point 8 million dollars spent on programming to break down barriers for women in trades. Amy Carr, who just got her Red Seal certification as a metal worker says the apprenticeship was an uphill battle for her……

BC Construction Association president Chris Atchison says the retention rates for tradeswomen are notoriously low, and employers know they need to do better.

The Association, along with the BC Federation of Labour will use the funding to deliver a variety of programs aimed at attracting and retaining women in trades.