It’s the end of an era in School District 79.

Outspoken parents have taken issue with the safety concerns of their kids traveling between the campuses on a regular basis, the board reviewed those concerns and made the decision to scrap the dual-campus model.

Board Chair, Candace Spilsbury says parents have been vocal in opposition to this model.

Spilsbury says added space was required and will be available for students at the Quamichan campus.

Starting in September, students in grades eight and nine will attend Quamichan campus, while those in grades ten, eleven, and 12 will go to Cowichan Secondary on James Street.