The Cowichan Aquatic Centre has received more than 2.3 million dollars from the Federal Gas Tax Fund and that money is earmarked for major renovations.

The expansion project is still in the planning phase, but freeing up space on the pool deck, creating space for swim clubs, and adding folding bleachers behind the diving boards are all part of the planned renovation of the pool area.

Head Coach of the Duncan Stingrays Swim Team, Leanne Sirip says the expansion project will allow all operations to be housed in one location.

Sirip says the upgrades will allow the local facility to put in bids to host bigger swim meets, like provincials.

Swim B.C. has told Sirip that with the expansion, all the required boxes to host major events will be checked off.

A portion of the funding will go to improving the cramped fitness area by providing some much-needed breathing room.

Fitness Programmer, Jill Amy says the tight space has led to people being turned away from programs at the Aquatic Centre.

In total, the Federal Gas Tax Fund contributed more than $192 million dollars to help with 112 projects throughout the province.

That funding includes the following:

C.V.R.D. Projects:

Mill Bay Wastewater Integration: Phase 1 – $5,888,894

Cobble Hill Wastewater Integration and Re-use Upgrade Project – $1,900,000

Ditdaht Power Reliability Improvement Plan – $166,180

Town of Ladysmith:

Machine Shop Arts, Heritage, and Cultural Centre Restoration Project – $1,752,533

The municipality of North Cowichan:

Aquatic Centre Retrofit and Expansion Project – $2,377,004

Asset Management Program – $112,500