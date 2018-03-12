Still no green light from the province with regards to a referendum on amalgamation between North Cowichan and the City of Duncan.

When the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing is comfortable that the residents of both communities will fully understand the results of a “yes” vote on an amalgamation referendum, she says she will give the go-ahead.

Selina Robinson says she’s waiting to get a transition plan from the two governments…..

They Mayor of North Cowichan says he’s still hoping for a referendum on the issue in April.