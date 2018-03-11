The B.C. Summer Games descend upon the Cowichan Valley in 100 days.

It’s going to take an estimated three thousand volunteers to make the three-day event as successful as possible and President of B.C. Summer Games Cowichan, Jennifer Woike says raising awareness and attracting volunteers are two major priorities right now.

People can volunteer in a number of areas and Woike says there are a number of ways you can register to do some volunteering.

You can also register to volunteer at the Duncan Farmers Market every Saturday leading up to the Summer Games, which run July 19-22.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.