The Town of Ladysmith has received just over 62,000 dollars in funding through Transport Canada’s Abandoned Boat Program.

The initial round of funding will be used to remove a number of beached vessels from the Ladysmith harbour area known as the Dogpatch.

Work to remove the beached vessels will start this week.

In all, the Transport Minister says one point three million dollars will be spent to remove around 21 vessels from a number of harbours including those in Ladysmith, Vancouver, Victoria and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nanaimo/Ladysmith MP, Sheila Malcolmson says the news is welcome……

In making the announcement, the Transport Minister said there were few applicants.

Malcolmson says that’s because the feds have made the application process overly bureaucratic and some communities, like the Sunshine Coast Regional District say they don’t have the taxation authority to spend money on the abandoned vessels program.