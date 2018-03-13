Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green Party, has introduced a Private Member’s bill to lower the voting age to 16 in B.C.

It is the third time Weaver has introduced the bill. He says at that age teens are old enough to drive, pay taxes and sign up for the military, they are the leaders of tomorrow and should have a say in the direction we are heading.

Premier John Horgan says it’s a good issue for members to take back to their constituencies when the Legislature breaks this week to get feedback…..