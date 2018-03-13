The City of Nanaimo is paying the price for not moving ahead with an affordable housing project as a homeless camp on the lawn of City Hall grows.

Councillor Bill Bestwick asked one of the organizers about the camp……

Matthew O’Donnell says the group wants urgent action on homelessness, some movement towards a permanent supervised consumption site and a drop-in centre where homeless people can go….

In the end, the city didn’t make any changes with regards to the path it’s taking in finding another suitable site for an affordable housing project.

The delegation was told there could be a drop-in centre in place for homeless people by the summer and the issue of a supervised consumption site was not at all addressed.

In the Cowichan Valley, governments are working on some affordable housing, however it’s a slow process.