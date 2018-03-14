Vandals have been causing a lot of damage in the Cowichan Valley, using rocks and large chunks of concrete.

North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. is investigating mischief to property in the Duncan area and Constable, Pam Bolton says the culprits are targeting specific property.

Bolton says police are looking for help from the public.

If you have information about these incidents call North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also leave a tip at crimestoppers.com, or by texting COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637.