Catalyst Paper, which has a mill in Crofton, says it will vigorously defend itself against the most recent U.S. trade action.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced it will impose a 22 per cent anti-dumping duty deposit on the company’s exports of uncoated groundwood paper products.

That particular product is a printing and writing grade of paper used in the production of newspapers, directories, flyers, catalogues and books, and is produced at Catalyst’s Canadian mills.

Ned Dwyer, Catalysts’s president and CEO says the duties pose a critical cost challenge for Catalyst, threaten the company’s competitiveness and the sustainability of the business.

The mill in Crofton employs almost 600 people and Catalyst’s Powell River mill has more than 400 employees.