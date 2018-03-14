The Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP has had a couple of days at home and says when he heads back to Ottawa he will be busy with his Agriculture Critic role.

Alistair McGregor says the Agriculture Committee will be looking at the reasons grain farmers have been unable to move their product and the hold ups on our railway system.

He says that whole backlog affects residents on the Coast and shows how integrated our shipping system is…..

McGregor says he’s hopeful a new, trial program, which will see anchorages assigned, will give residents a break from the noise and light of the big freighters.