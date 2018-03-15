Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pled not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges.

The charges include sexual assault, sexual touching a person under the age of 16, and threats to cause death and bodily harm.

The couple, with a Cowichan Valley connection, were in in court today (Thurs).

One alleged sexual assault, according to court documents, occurred in or near Cowichan Bay between July and August of 2014.

The 34 year old paster, Samuel Emerson, at one time, was a board member at the Cowichan River Bible Camp but those ties have been cut.

Back in May of 2017, Surrey RCMP received several allegations of sexual assault, sexual touching, and threats.

The accusations, spanning a two year period between 2015 and 2017, involved the pastor, who is from the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church and his wife, 37 year old Madelaine.