The time has come to safeguard your home from potential flooding, as the snowpack in higher elevations is above average this year.

In late January, we experienced a 25-year flood, meaning that the concern about floodwaters causing property damage is front of mind as spring run-off begins.

C.V.R.D. Emergency Program Coordinator, Sybille Sanderson says people can protect themselves, their families and their homes by using sandbags, available throughout the Cowichan Valley.

Sanderson adds that preparation is key.