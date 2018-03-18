The BC SPCA has launched a new program for homeowners who need to hire pest control companies, but want the animal removed in a humane way.
Sarah Dubois says the Society has done some research and spoken with pest management companies to hammer out an accreditation program…..
She says the new SPCA program, Animal Kind, will offer a list of pest control companies that have gone through an accreditation process with the Society to give homeowners some peace of mind that the animal will be removed in a humane way, and it’s babies, if there are any, will also be removed.
Dubois says the Society is recruiting for more pest control companies who may want to go through the accreditation process to give consumers more choice.