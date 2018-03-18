A petition meant to bring B.C. Ferries back under provincial control has been handed over to the John Horgan government.

A regional director for Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets Jim Abram delivered the signatures to the legislature.

Abram has been a big backer of the petition, saying he believes the Ministry of Transportation should be in charge of the ferry system.

Abram says the best option should win out, but weighing the various options is important.

More than 16,000 people have signed the petition to date.