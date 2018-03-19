The target of the NDP government’s speculation tax are the people who are using our housing market as a stock market.

So says, the Nanaimo/North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley who says he has been getting an earful on the tax since it was introduced in the last provincial budget…….

Routley says the target of the tax is people who are not paying taxes in B.C. and are leaving their homes here unoccupied.

He says he can’t pre-judge how the finance minister is going to ensure the right target is captured in the tax.