There will be just three cruise ships in the Port of Nanaimo this season.

Speaking for the Nanaimo Port Authority, David Mailloux says the numbers of vessels¬†may be down but the ships are big ones…..

The first ship arrives April 9th, the next is in mid May and the last one of the season will arrive in mid September.

The whole region benefits from the cruise ships as passengers fan out for excursions into the Cowichan Valley, Port Alberni and Parksville Qualicum areas.