The Vancouver Island Construction Association conference is set to tackle the issues surrounding the use of cannabis on the job when it becomes legal later this year.
Rory Kulmala says it is one of eight sessions planned when delegates meeting in Victoria later this spring…..
Also on the agenda are discussions about the new BC Energy Step Code, affordable housing, procurement and contract negotiations, working with indigenous communities and women in the trades.
The conference is normally held in Nanaimo, but shifted to Victoria this time around.