Some of the most basic dental care procedures can be very difficult for patients with developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy or autism.

That’s why there’s a long waiting list of those clients waiting for dental surgery that has to take place in the hospital.

The province has announced some funding so that an additional 900 dental surgeries can take place in B.C.

Faith Bodnar of Inclusion B.C. says it’s very good news because often, during a dental surgery other procedures or tests can be done…..

Dental care ranges from preventive care to fillings, root canals, tooth extractions, crowns and dentures.

In 2016-17, the Island Health Region had the highest number of patients waiting 26 weeks or more for dental procedures at 20 per cent.

Dental treatments and surgeries are performed in 52 hospitals throughout the province, including in the Cowichan District Hospital.