The Justice for Peace Island tour is making a stop in the Cowichan Valley tomorrow night (Wed).

It’s a chance for people to hear from Ken and Arlene Boon, third generation grain and hay farmers whose property will be flooded by the Site C dam.

Roger Crowther, a volunteer with the Council of Canadians, one of the co-hosts of the event believes it’s not too late to stop the dam…..

The Town Hall style meeting tomorrow night (Wed) will also welcome Wendy Holm, an agrologist and food security specialist along with Guy Dauncy, a Ladysmith author, speaker and consultant who specializes in developing a sustainable future.

The event is at the Duncan United Church on Ingram Street beginning at 7.