Along with the time change, many fire departments suggests you check the batteries in your smoke alarms.

But the emergency program manager with the City of Nanaimo, Karen Lindsay says it’s also a good time to remember to refresh your emergency kit to ensure it’s up to date…..

A recent Ipsos poll, commissioned by Emergency Management BC says residents have not invested in an emergency kit or developed an emergency response plan because of “Personal laziness” or “apathy”.

Four in 10 residents reported they are equipped with an emergency kit in their car, while only three in 10 have a kit at work or a “grab-and-go” bag at home.