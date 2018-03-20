Lake Cowichan RCMP want to remind the public about the laws surrounding the use of off-road vehicles on Crown and private land. Sargeant Stu Foster says that’s following a recent event between a truck and side by side off road vehicle….

Foster says people who use off-road vehicles need to get permission from the landowner before entering private land, and that includes land owned by forestry companies…..

It’s okay to operate off-road vehicles on Crown land.

Foster says much of the land surrounding the Lake Cowichan area is privately owned.