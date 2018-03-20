Local Vancouver Island food products will be easier to find on grocery store shelves.

That’s thanks to an initiative from the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance and four grocery store partners.

George Hanson says shoppers will be able to identify Island Good options by looking for the colorful Island Good shelf messaging…..

Hanson says as Islanders are more able to identify local products in their shopping it will increase demand, lead to increased production, more jobs and more production capacity because shopping dollars will stay on Vancouver Island to support Island growers, producers and grocers.

The four stores participating in the pilot project include 49th Parallel, Country Grocer, Thrifty’s and Quality Foods.