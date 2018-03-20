The public consultation portion of the Revitalization of the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission has reached the halfway point.

There has been more than 7, 500 visits to the engagement website, and stakeholder meetings held in nine communities throughout the province.

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture says so far 989 surveys have been completed.

Popham announced the members of the independent committee tasked with overseeing the ALR revitalization process in January of this year.

The committee includes Jennifer Dyson as chair.

Dyson and her family operate a water buffalo dairy and direct farm market in the Alberni Valley.