The Sooke R.C.M.P. are asking for your help in locating William Meers, who is believed to be in the Duncan area.

Meers is wanted on two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault, and seven counts of not abiding by court-imposed conditions.

He’s described as being Aboriginal, he stands five-foot-eight, weighs 155 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have information on Meers and his whereabouts, call the Sooke R.C.M.P. at 250-642-5241, contact your nearest R.C.M.P. or police detachment, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Under no circumstance should you approach this man.