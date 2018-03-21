Safeguarding yourself against online threats is the focus of an island-wide Cybersecurity Awareness Event on Friday.

The Better Business Bureau is spreading the message about cybersecurity at a live event at Smart Dolphins I.T. Solutions in Victoria at noon Friday and at a number of free virtual events all over the island, including presentations in Duncan and Nanaimo.

President and C.E.O. of the Better Business Bureau, Rosaline Scott says chambers of commerce throughout Vancouver Island are helping with this event.

Scott says there is some very simple advice to help protect yourself from online fraud.

You need to register for the events online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cybersecurity-awareness-day-vancouver-island-tickets-43326213872.