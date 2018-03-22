The opioid crisis will be front and centre at a meeting tonight at the Duncan United Church.

The idea of the meeting is to discuss a number of issues, including the effects these types of drugs have on the body, why people die from using them, along with what’s being done and needs to be done about this crisis?

Executive Director of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Cowichan Valley Branch, James Tousignant says the services the overdose prevention centre offer, saves lives.

He says people are warming up to the idea of coming to the overdose prevention site.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Duncan United Church and dignitaries will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the crisis.

Medical Health Officer, Doctor Shannon Waters, along with the Association’s Harm Reduction Supervisor and other staff will be at the meeting.