Today is World Water Day and conservation is the focus of a public lecture at Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Campus in Duncan tonight.

Gord Baird and his wife have built a house, made of clay, sand, and straw; installed solar panels and have a grass roof, that actually generates power on the B.C. Hydro grid.

David Slade will introduce Baird to the crowd and Slade, a water-well driller by trade, says the presentation will cover a lot of very important, water-related topics.

Slade says Baird and his wife are elected municipal politicians and have the power to effect change.

The lecture runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in room 140 at the V.I.U. Cowichan campus.

Mexico City and Miami, Florida both made the list of the eleven most likely major cities to run out of water first.

Eleven most likely cities to run out of water: