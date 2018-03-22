The Cowichan Million Litre Challenge is on.

This challenge sees members of the Cowichan Watershed Board hand out free hose washers in an effort to save a significant amount of water, by using a wrench and installing a new hose washer on taps, to prevent leaks.

Slade says leaky faucets and excessive flushing of toilets waste a significant amount of water.

David Slade, who is a water-well driller by trade, says the idea of this campaign is to educate and raise awareness about how it’s possible to run out of water if we don’t take precautions.

Free hose washers will be handed out at the Gord Baird lecture at V.I.U. Cowichan tonight and again as part of the Cowichan Million Litre Challenge at Dinter Nursery, just south of Duncan on the Trans-Canada, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.