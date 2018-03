The couple facing animal cruelty charges in the Cowichan Valley have had their court date pushed back.

The pair were scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Duncan on April 3rd, but that’s been changed to May 1st.

The pair were charged after a dog, dubbed “Teddy” was found in the Cowichan Valley in mid February.

He had been living in horrendous conditions and died two days after he was taken in by the the BC SPCA.