The province is aiming to reduce the surgical wait times for hip and knee replacement surgeries to 26 weeks.

Dr. Paul Whelan, Island Health’s Executive Medical Director of Surgical Services says there’s been a focus on knee and hip replacement programs up and down the Island, including in the Cowichan region…..

On the Island, in 2016-17, 33 per cent of people waiting for hip surgery and 43 per cent of those waiting for knee replacements have been waiting more than 26 weeks.

Not all of the patients are elderly, but Whelan says, in his practice, he can see the terrible pain patients are in as they wait for the surgeries so the move to do more will really help.