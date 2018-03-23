The province has made some legislated changes in the hopes of preventing wildfires.

One of those changes means that off-road vehicles will now be required to have a spark arrester when they are operating on Crown land.

A spark arrestor is a small screen or other device that is installed in an exhaust system to stop sparks or other exhaust residue from leaving the tailpipe.

Some newer models of off-road vehicles come with spark arresters already installed.

If you don’t have one, you could be looking at a fine of up to 10,000 dollars.

And, it gets worse, if a wildfire starts, you could be looking at a one million dollar fine and three years in jail.