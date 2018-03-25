Crawling through social media websites, or using a google search, to find out information about tenants, or prospective tenants is not legal.

Acting information and privacy commissioner Drew McArthur says low vacancy rates seem to have prompted landlords to believe they can collect whatever information they want from prospective tenants…….

McArthur says in some cases, landlords required applicants to provide detailed bank statements, or for consent to conduct a credit check, or for information protected by the Human Rights Code, such as marital status.

According to the last census there were just over 7800 renters in the Cowichan Valley. McArthur says the best thing a landlord can do is call references.

By the way, employers are also not allowed to do “reference” checks on prospective employees by a google search of their name, nor by crawling through their social media pages.